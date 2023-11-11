Loki writer weighs in on the fate of a potential Season 3

As Loki Season 2 just came to a close, a lot of fans have wondered if there will be a Season 3 and now one writer has spoke out.

Loki Season 2 took fans on a wild, action-filled adventure throughout the infinite spans of the MCU‘s multiverse.

The show’s season finale seems to have wrapped up all the characters’ storylines nicely as Loki became the God of Stories and the members of the TVA were free to go wherever and whenever they desire.

However, a lot of Loki fans have wondered if the series will return for a third season and one of the show’s writers has spoken out about the possibility of its return.

Loki writer states show is a “two chapter book”

Eric Martin, the head writer for Loki, chatted with CinemaBlend about the future of the show and if fans should expect a Season 3.

“We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA,” Martin explained, “Where it goes beyond that, I don’t know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons.”

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, seemed to echo Martin’s sentiments that Loki’s journey is over as he called the season finale the “conclusion” to his 14 years within the MCU.

While Loki may not be the main focus for the foreseeable future, that doesn’t mean other TVA members of Sylvie herself can’t step into the spotlight.

When Dextero spoke to Loki’s executive producer Kevin Wright, he explained that there are “there’s other books on the shelf” as “the TVA and Sylvie feel like they’re just starting their arcs so I think there’s [certainly] a lot more stories to tell.”

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

