Loki Season 2 just concluded, and a single line uttered by He Who Remains sets up future movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following a brief six-episode run, Season 2 of Loki has now concluded, via an action-packed and emotionally charged episode titled ‘Glorious Purpose.’

You can read our review of Episode 6 here, where we wrote that “Loki Season 2 delivered a grand finale that gave fans a solid ending for the characters they’ve come to know and love.”

But there was also an important conversation that played out midway through proceedings, hinting at where the MCU is heading on television, and in the movies.

How a line in Loki sets up the future of the MCU

During a back-and-forth between Loki and He Who Remains, the latter delivers some home truths, that will underpin future Marvel shows and films. Here’s how the conversation goes:

He Who Remains: “As you may or may not know, my Variants are already out there.”

Loki: “We’ll find them.”

He Who Remains: “There’s too many.”

Loki: “I won’t stop.”

He Who Remains: “Doesn’t matter.”

Loki: “Never stopped me before.”

He Who Remains: “I know.”

And with that the future of the MCU is laid out. Kang the Conqueror is everywhere, and Marvel’s mightiest heroes will be working in standalone movies and crossover events to stop his many variants from conquering the universe.

It’s currently unclear if Kang will play any part in the next two Marvel movies – Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World – which round out Phase Five of the series. But Phase Six – which includes Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts – is building up to the big one: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2026. That’s when Marvel’s best will go toe-to-toe with Kang’s worst, and we’ll finally get the payoff to this setup.

That said, we currently don’t know if Jonathan Majors will still be playing the Kang character in future projects, as the actor enters a New York court later this month for his domestic violence trial.

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

