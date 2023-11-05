Loki Season 2 finale theory may see a main cast member become He Who Remains

Loki stands tall with other members of the TVA.

A new fan theory about Loki Season 2’s finale hints that a main cast member could become the new He Who Remains.

Loki Season 2 has been a whirlwind of action as reality itself is on the brink of collapse thanks to the destruction of the Temporal Loom.

Episode 5 — the penultimate episode — saw the Loom’s destruction and Loki’s attempt at going back in time to save his friends.

And now, as fans head into the season finale, a new fan theory hints that one of the main cast members could be stepping up to take the place of He Who Remains.

Loki may become the master of the multiverse

ComicBookMovie.com recently went on a deep dive into a certain Loki Season 2 finale theory, which might see Loki become the new He Who Remains.

Thanks to some recently leaked promo art that sees Loki manipulating the multiverse around him, CBM theorizes that Loki will step up to become the God of Stories and help the multiverse flourish.

Loki did become the God of Stories in Loki: Agent of Asgard, where he learned to “perceive, manipulate, and even rewrite narratives and stories.”

And, as Loki declared in Episode 5 that he’s ready to “rewrite his own story,” the show could be shaping up for Loki to become leader of the multiverse.

Loki becoming the God of Stories could have huge implications for the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga as He Who Remains’ evil variants (Kangs) have been set up as the universe’s new big bads.

With Loki able to control the multiverse and all within it, he could be the Avengers’ key to victory in Phase 6.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+.