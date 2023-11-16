MCU fans think Doctor Doom is replacing Kang for “Avengers: Eternity Wars”

A flurry of recent MCU developments has the franchise’s fanbase convinced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is getting a new villain – and a different name.

Speculation over Kang the Conqueror’s future has been rife after the actor who portrays the supervillain, Jonathan Majors, was accused of assault and harassment by his ex-girlfriend in March 2023.

At the time, Majors had already wrapped filming on two then-upcoming MCU projects, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki Season 2. He was also set to serve as the major antagonist in The Kang Dynasty and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, which are slated for release in 2026 and 2027.

Since then, sources close to Marvel Studios claim that the production company is mulling over whether to recast Majors as Kang or write the character out of the MCU entirely. These sources further contend that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team have even discussed possible replacements for Kang.

Is Doctor Doom replacing Kang for “Avengers: Eternity Wars”?

Among the characters supposedly bandied about during Marvel Studios’ crisis talks was legendary Fantastic Four foe Doctor Doom, whose MCU debut fans have long anticipated. That said, there’s currently no indication that Feige and co. have pulled the trigger on the Kang / Doom switcheroo – although recent events have left some MCU devotees certain that’s what’s happening.

The first of these developments is Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton stepped down (as reported by Deadline). While the official reason for Cretton’s departure is that it will allow him to focus on his other MCU projects, several fans have intuited his exit as a sign that Kang’s storyline is officially dead. This in turn gave rise to the theory that the fifth Avengers movie will focus on Doom instead.

Of course, Doom assuming central antagonist duties in a film that’s still named after another baddie may seem implausible to some – but that’s where the two other big MCU developments come in. Industry insider Jeff Sneider’s latest newsletter quotes a source who alleges that Marvel Studios intends to retitle The Kang Dynasty, days after Marvel Studios opted to retain the trademark for “Avengers: Eternity Wars.”

Combining these pieces of information has members of the MCU fanbase wondering if the truth about Kang Dynasty’s purported title change isn’t already staring them in the face. As one fan posted on X: “Could Eternity Wars be a backup title for The Kang Dynasty in case they need to throw out Majors?”

Has the MCU found its Mister Fantastic?

Time will tell regarding Kang Dynasty’s villain and title, although Doctor Doom’s rumored MCU introduction seems to dovetail with the franchise’s ongoing Fantastic Four casting buzz. The 2025 reboot is said to have found its Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, however, this is not yet confirmed.

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby is also the frontrunner to portray Richard’s wife, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, but again, no official announcement has been made. Kirby herself weighed in on the speculation during red carpet interviews for Napoleon, insisting that not even she knows if she’s onboard for Fantastic Four.

