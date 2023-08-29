Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starring in Snow White?

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starring in the Snow White remake? He may be the most electrifying man in entertainment, but will he appear alongside the Seven Dwarfs?

Disney’s live-action remakes properly kicked off in 2010 with Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, a nightmarish reimagining that paved the way for several fresh licks of paint with its billion-busting gross at the box office.

Since then, we’ve had highs (The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Cruella) and lows (Dumbo, Aladdin, Pinocchio) and everything in between, and there’s no sign of the House of Mouse slowing down. A Lion King prequel is in the works, as well as a Moana remake and a live-action Lilo & Stitch.

Snow White is fast becoming the most contentious of them all, with lead star Rachel Zegler ruffling the feathers of a collective of fans with her comments about the movie’s revised tone and story. However, will she be joined by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the Snow White remake?

No, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson isn’t starring in the Snow White remake.

While Johnson is actively developing the Moana remake – it’s unclear whether or not he’ll reprise his role as Maui, but we’re betting on it – he isn’t expected to appear in any capacity in Snow White.

So, why are we even asking this in the first place? Well, thanks to @the_ai_dreams on Instagram, people have seen what The Rock would look like as Disney’s first princess in fresh AI-generated art.

Some people think it’s “hilarious”, others say it’s “sort of creepy”, but hilariously, it’s convinced some people that he has a part – if not the titular role – in Snow White. “Please don’t do this film Rock. You might regret it later as some films end up ending actors’ careers,” one user tweeted.

We’ll keep you updated on the Snow White live-action remake as and when new information rolls in – you can read more about the movie here and the controversy here.