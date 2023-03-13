New The Little Mermaid trailer shows off Halle Bailey’s incredible voice

A brand new trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has just dropped, giving audiences their best look yet at the new movie with lead actor Halle Bailey once again stealing the show with her singing.

The original Little Mermaid first came out in 1989, became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated films of all time.

Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, to Aladdin, The Little Mermaid is the next classic to be given the live-action treatment.

A brand new trailer for the movie was just released, giving audiences their best look yet at the film from its stunning visuals, costume design, and of course, star Halle Bailey’s captivating voice.

New Little Mermaid trailer shows off Halle Bailey’s singing skills

The new trailer for The Little Mermaid can be viewed here:

From the trailer, the film appears to be following a very similar narrative to the original animation. Ariel saves Prince Eric after his ship crashes, she then enlists the help of Urzila, played by Melissa McCarthy, to become a human and walk the earth.

Melissa McCarthy is a particular standout from the trailer, with her take on the villainous Urzila a role that fans have been excited to see her play since her casting was confirmed. However, the true standout is lead actor Halle Bailey, with her voice once again stealing the show. The trailer gives viewers a bigger taste of her rendition of the classic, Part of This World.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.”

The Little Mermaid is set to release in theatres on May 25, 2023.

