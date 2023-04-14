Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he was scared while writing new music for The Little Mermaid

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has weighed in on the pressure he felt when composing and creating the music for the live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid.

The original Little Mermaid first came out in 1989, became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated films of all time.

Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, to Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid is the next classic to be given the live-action treatment.

Article continues after ad

While the cast itself boasts some big names such as Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, the music for the film is also being composed and created by one of the very best, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is best known for creating the musical hit Hamilton. As well as this, he also worked with Disney previously when creating the music for the animated film Moana.

When featuring on the June 2023 issue of Empire Magazine, Miranda discussed the upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The composer and actor revealing the immense pressure he felt when working on the score.

Article continues after ad

Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses music for upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action film

“I said, ‘I will sign on as a producer. But really the hat I’m wearing is, Chairman of the ‘Don’t F**k It Up’ committee. And I will weigh in when I think you’re f**kin’ it up!'”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Miranda then added, “I remember ‘Under The Sea’ starting. Goose-pimples doesn’t do justice to the weird, weightless vertigo I felt when this calypso number started in the middle of the fucking ocean. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. You can ask my fourth-grade teacher – I would get up on the desk and sing ‘Under The Sea’. I just was Sebastian the crab for a few months. “I said, ‘Happy to write new lyrics if they need them. And if they don’t, I won’t.”

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.”

The Little Mermaid is set to release in theatres on May 25, 2023.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.