Lisa Frankenstein: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Diablo Cody’s new movie Lisa Frankenstein, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Lisa Frankenstein is a comedy-horror from writer Diablo Cody, who has form in the genre, having previously penned Jennifer’s Body, as well as the likes of Juno, Tully, and Young Adult.

Cody also produces, while the movie is directed by Zelda Williams – making her feature debut – and billed as a “coming of rage” movie, with the tagline: “She’s slaying, he’s decaying.”

Below you’ll find everything we know about the movie, including details of the plot and influences on the director, plus main cast members and the characters they play.

Lisa Frankenstein hits screens worldwide on February 9, 2024.

That means the movie – which combines comedy and horror with romance – will be in cinemas on Valentine’s Day, when it’ll go toe-to-toe with the likes of superhero movie Madame Web, musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love, and crime caper Marmalade.

Lisa Frankenstein trailer

The trailer for Lisa Frankenstein launched yesterday (January 4, 2024) and can be viewed below:

Judging from this teaser, the tone seems to fall somewhere between the lighter work of Tim Burton, and the cynical satire of 1980s classic Heathers.

Indeed, Williams Tweeted her influences in October, and they include Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, alongside Weird Science and Death Becomes Her.

Lisa Frankenstein cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Lisa Frankenstein is below, featuring actors and the characters they play:

Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows

Cole Sprouse as The Creature

Liza Soberano as Taffy

Carla Gugino as Janet

Henry Eikenberry as Michael

Jenna Davis as Lori

Trina LaFargue as Tricia

Paulo Andino as Misty

Lisa Frankenstein plot: What’s it about?

A spin on Mary Shelly’s gothic 1818 novel Frankenstein, the official synopsis for the movie states that Lisa Frankenstein is about “a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse.”

It continues: “After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.”

For more movie previews, head here, or check out the below articles:

