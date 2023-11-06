Zack Snyder’s new Rebel Moon movies are connected to one of his older films, the writer-director has revealed this week.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been on an interesting journey. The story started out as a Star Wars pitch, and when that didn’t work out, Snyder continued to tinker with the concept, then ultimately sold the premise to Netflix.

What started out as one movie ultimately split into two, with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire screening in cinemas on December 15, 2023 before streaming from December 22.

Article continues after ad

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver then follows on April 14, 2024. And thanks to a new interview, we now know that the Rebel Moon universe is shared with another title.

Article continues after ad

Rebel Moon shares universe with another Zack Snyder movie

Rebel Moon is connected to Zack Snyder heist movies Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves, both of which were also made for Netflix.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Snyder explains: “Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. There’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it’s definitely a shared universe.”

Article continues after ad

What is Rebel Moon about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Rebel Moon: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Article continues after ad

The star-studded cast features Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, and the voice of Anthony Hopkins.

Article continues after ad

The first half of Rebel Moon is out this December, while you can read about potential Director’s Cuts of both installments here.