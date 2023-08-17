Jamie Dornan made hilarious mistake in Superman audition for Man of Steel

Jamie Dornan may be known for his role as Christian Grey, but he could have also been known as Superman, if he didn’t make this mistake.

Superman is a rather hot topic as of late. With Cavill being kicked from the role – much to many fans’ annoyance – and a new Superman cast for James Gunn’s new DCU, there’s been all kinds of talk about who should and could step into the Man of Steel.

Speaking of Man of Steel, the 2013 film in which Cavill first donned the red cape has recently been discussed amongst numerous actors, specifically by actors who almost got the role.

This includes rising star Jamie Dorner, who seemed to come somewhat close to the part. Maybe he would have gotten it, if he didn’t make a hilarious mistake at the audition.

What mistake did Jamie Dornan make at his Superman audition

Jamie Dornan has revealed that he auditioned for Man of Steel by showing up in Superman pajamas.

Dornan, the Irish actor best known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, has begun making a name for himself in other roles, in movies like Belfast, and Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Sadly, he was not able to make a name for himself as Superman.

He discussed losing the part to Cavill in an episode of Happy Sad Confused, and reflected on his own misgivings: “I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake?” he joked. “They were Superman pajamas, they weren’t an actual suit. I remember auditioning for that. I got nowhere near putting the suit on.”

Check out the full interview below:

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the first chapter of their rebooted DCU slate, a lot of focus has been placed onto Superman casting. David Corenswet will now play the titular hero in Superman: Legacy, the first official movie of the new DCU, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The upcoming flick will follow the Man of Steel as he “reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas… guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

For more DC content, click here, and you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

