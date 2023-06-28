Jack Ryan Season 4 cast: All actors & characters

Ahead of the premiere of Jack Ryan Season 4, here’s your guide to its cast and characters.

It’s almost time to dive head first back into all the action-packed glory that is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series.

The show follows Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who has to go on increasingly dangerous missions like battling corruption in Venezuela and stopping the detonation of a nuclear bomb.

But, before you go on your next mission with Jack and his team in their fourth and final season, here’s your guide to the cast and characters you need to know.

Contents

Jack Ryan Season 4 cast and characters

The official synopsis for this season reads: “As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.”

Dr. Jack Ryan: John Krasinski

Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski plays Dr. Jack Ryan, a former Marine officer and Afghanistan veteran working as a financial analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), specifically the Terror Finance and Arms Division (T-FAD) under the Counterterrorism Center (CTC) and later promoted to head of T-FAD.

Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in the hit comedy series The Office, but he’s also starred in other projects such as A Quiet Place, BoJack Horseman, and It’s Complicated.

James Greer: Wendell Pierce

Amazon Prime Video

Wendell Pierce plays James Greer, Ryan’s boss in T-FAD, a non-practicing Muslim and former CIA station chief in Karachi who’s later promoted to deputy station chief in Moscow, and now re-assigned to Venezuela by request.

Pierce is a well-known TV and movie actor as he’s appeared in iconic projects like The Wire, Horrible Bosses, House of Payne, and Suits.

Dr. Cathy Mueller: Abbie Cornish

Amazon Prime Video

Abbie Cornish plays Dr. Cathy Mueller, Ryan’s love interest and a physician specializing in infectious diseases.

Cornish is best known for her role as Candy in the film Candy, but has appeared in TV shows like Klondike and Secret Bridesmaids’ Business.

Mike November: Michael Kelly

Amazon Prime Video

Michael Kelly plays Mike November, CIA station chief in Venezuela, twice divorced from U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela Lisa Calabrese.

Kelly is best known for his role as Douglas “Doug” Stamper in House of Cards, but has appeared in other works such as Man of Steel, The Good Wife, and Person of Interest.

Domingo “Ding” Chavez: Michael Peña

Marvel

Michael Peña plays Domingo “Ding” Chavez, a lone-wolf character is described by Peña as a “stealthy kind of quiet guy.”

Peña is an incredibly experienced actor as he’s appeared in popular works such as The Shield, Narcos: Mexico, Crash, and Ant-Man.

Jack Ryan Season 1-3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video which you can sign up for here.

