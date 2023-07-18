The new Barbie movie is one of the most heavily hyped films of the summer. But is Margot Robbie’s new feature suitable for kids?

The biggest box office battle of 2023 is about to commence. On July 21, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is taking on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in cinemas worldwide.

Early forecasts suggest that Barbie will gross double what Oppenheimer makes over opening weekend. But that’s to be expected as it’s a much more commercial proposition. Plus Nolan movies can sometimes be slow-burns at the box office, with Dunkirk a prime example.

Article continues after ad

Toymaker Mattel – who created Barbie – will be hoping for a four-quadrant hit that succeeds with men and women as well as boys and girls. But is the film suitable for children?

Is the new Barbie movie for kids?

Margot Robbie – who plays Barbie in the movie – believes that the movie is suitable for all ages.

“Greta said from the beginning, this is a big pie and everyone is invited – so in that way it really is for everyone,” Robbie told Extra. “And the comedy plays on so many different – the whole movie plays on so many different levels.

Article continues after ad

“I mean, so much of it is so silly, and absurd and ridiculous. And I think little kids in particular, and people who care about design, things like that, are just going to be blown away by Barbie Land.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Robbie does say that there’s some pretty heavy material in the movie however, adding: “The craftsmanship is so incredible, and it’s all tangible and it’s amazing – and then there’s some pretty profound conversations happening at the same time.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, she promises that Barbie will work for all audiences as it “plays on so many different levels and there’s comedy in there that I think [is] going to go over the kids’ heads and adults are going to laugh a lot.”

What is Barbie’s age rating?

Barbie is rated PG-13 in America, which means “Parental Guidance: Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 to 15.” In this specific instance, the rating is for “suggestive references and brief language.”

Article continues after ad

In the UK, Barbie has a 12A which means it’s suitable for children over 12, but those under that age need to be accompanied by an adult. The British Boards of Film Classification states the following reasons for that 12A rating: “Moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, implied strong language.”

Barbie is released this Friday (July 21, 2023), while for more on the movie, head here.