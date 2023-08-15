Barbie is already a bona fide box office phenomenon, and thanks to that success, the movie’s star – Margot Robbie – is set to make a lot of money.

Barbie is a bona fide box office smash hit. The smart satirical comedy – about the beloved toy leaving Barbie Land to enter the real world – was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and directed by Gerwig.

Anticipation was high for the movie, with Barbie dominating the conversation on social media. Especially when ‘Barbenheimer’ kicked off, launching a thousand memes, and encouraging viewers to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day.

Then the reviews hit, and the critics loved Barbie. In the Dexerto review, we said: “Barbie manages to embrace every cheesy and cliché aspect of its plot and makes it work. Gerwig has threaded the needle of embracing comforting childlike simiplicty, while adding a biblical amount of subtext.” While the movie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%.

Barbie: Margot Robbie set for huge payday

Barbie’s acclaim has translated into box office success, which in turn has meant a huge payday for Margot Robbie, with the film’s producer-star set to make more than $50 million off the back of it.

That number comes from combining Robbie’s salary with box office bonuses. And Variety makes the claim by citing “three individuals with knowledge of her deal.”

The outlet adds that Greta Gerwig “will also likely receive bonuses because of the film’s outsized success.”

Barbie continues to break box office records

Barbie has so far grossed $526.3 million at the domestic box office, and $657.6 internationally, for a running total of $1.18 billion.

That makes it the second most successful movie of the year, behind the Super Mario Bros Movie. But with Barbie still topping charts all over the world, it will soon take the No. 1 slot, and likely stay there for the rest of 2023.

Indeed, Barbie is breaking all kinds of box office records. No film directed by a woman has come close to these numbers. Nor has any movie based on a toy. And it’s now the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros., only trailing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. And don’t be surprised if you see Barbie beating the boy wizard come the end of the summer.

