Barbie has a Snyder Cut joke and fans are already angry
It may be Barbenheimer week, but the Barbie movie is dropping a bomb on another fandom: Snyder Cut devotees, and the joke has already ruffled some feathers.
In 2008, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight went up against a formidable opposing force at the box office: Mamma Mia. There were no winners or losers on that day; we all won.
Fifteen years on, the director is getting ready for the release of Oppenheimer, a biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb, and facing off against a similar big-screen titan: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
While the memes will only intensify as we speed towards their explosive debuts in cinemas, Barbie has its pink reticle aimed at Zack Snyder’s Justice League for a joke that’s likely harmless – but fans are already annoyed.
Snyder Cut fans are already annoyed at Barbie
Rumblings of Barbie featuring a jab at the Snyder Cut emerged in the first reactions to the movie, with one user describing it as having “everything from Snydercut jokes to full-blown dance battles”, and that the joke is more aimed at Warner Bros.
When Gerwig spoke to Nerdist, the interview cited a “provocative statement” where the filmmaker “poked fun” at a particular fandom online, and asked if she was prepared for its impact. “No, not at all,” she said, and when asked if she was scared, she added: “Yes. Well… but… I don’t know.”
Predictably, some of Snyder’s fans have taken it far too personally – and they don’t even know what the joke is. “If you needed any motivation to go see #Oppenheimer and #BoycottWBD at the same time then this is your best chance! F*ck Barbie, go see some real cinema,” one wrote.
“Barbie has been popular for decades, yet they have to find a way to make a dig about Zack Snyder/his fans/his cut out of spite as usual. Stay classy, WB,” another tweeted. “Best thing to do is just ignore it. Clearly trying to get a reaction so they get some free publicity, made that one a bit obvious. No more Barbie mentions from me,” a third wrote.
“Anyways Oppenheimer (a movie made by Zack Snyder’s best friend) is releasing on [June 21], see you in theaters,” a fourth tweeted.
