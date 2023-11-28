Margot Robbie casts doubt on potential Barbie sequel: “I can’t imagine what would be next”

Following Barbie’s massive box office success, leading actress Margot Robbie has revealed she “can’t imagine” there is room for a sequel.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie took the world by storm earlier this year as thousands flocked to their local cinemas dressed in pink for the big occasion.

Breaking box office records, the live-action currently holds an approval score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with many eager fans speculating that a sequel may be in the works — after all, Mattel has already confirmed they plan to bring more toys to the big screen.

However, leading actress Margot Robbie has now revealed she “can’t imagine” another installment being made within Gerwig’s world of plastic.

Speaking to the Associated Press on November 17, the Barbie star said, “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something.”

“Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” Robbie continued. She went on to admit the “biggest takeaway” for her following the film’s success was that “original films can still hit huge at the box office.”

She said, “It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big — get given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think, a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie starred as the titular character for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

According to Robbie, Barbie’s success is “really important” so that “people can also in future have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”

However, viewers were less convinced that Barbie’s story on the big screen was over, with one person writing, “If Mattel pays – maybe.”

For now, it doesn’t look like Robbie will be depicting the titular character in the near future. Be sure to check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.