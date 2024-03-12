Greta Gerwig gives positive update on Barbie 2 as sequel rumors swirl

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed she is open to doing a sequel despite initially shutting down the idea.

Movie fans will know that 2023 was the year of Barbenheimer. With both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating the box office throughout the year, particularly during the summer season.

For the industry, the competition and debates surrounding the two films were a major talking point throughout the whole year. While Barbie became the highest-grossing film of 2023, Oppenheimer managed to snag multiple major awards during the recent Academy Awards ceremony for 2024.

Barbie did earn 8 Oscar nominations in its own right but only managed to win one award on the night for Best Original Song.

Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie was one of the biggest films of 2023 and fans want a sequel.

And while fans still argue which film is better, one thing most will agree on is wanting to see more Barbie. With fantastic performances from its ensemble cast as well as a fresh and compelling story, Barbie lovers are excited to see what the future holds for Barbie and Ken.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Barbie director Greta Gerwig hinted at potential plans for Barbie 2. The director admitted, “I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it.”

While this may not be much to go off, it is a huge turnaround from comments the director made back in July 2023 in which she stated the chances of her making a Barbie sequel were “totally at zero.”

However, those who follow Greta Gerwig’s career will know that she is hard at work developing a brand new Narnia series for Netflix. Therefore, odds are the director will focus much of her energy on this upcoming adaptation before truly beginning to consider creating a sequel to Barbie.

Time will tell when and if Gerwig does make a Barbie sequel. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new updates or rumors surrounding its development.