Barbie 2: Everything we know so far

Will there be a Barbie 2? Here’s everything we know about a possible sequel to the biggest movie of 2023.

Barbie exceeded everyone’s expectations. The hit movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, followed the titular real-life toy as she ventured into the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there.

As we state in our five-star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

But while this summer blockbuster may seem like a one-and-done film, anything is possible in Hollywood. So is there going to be a Barbie sequel, and what would happen with it?

Is there going to be a Barbie 2?

Barbie 2 hasn’t been confirmed – but it likely won’t happen, despite demand for a sequel.

Margot Robbie has been involved in discussions about a follow-up, explaining to Time Magazine that a sequel “could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

A potential Barbie sequel is looking even less likely after recent comments from Gerwig, who told The New York Times: “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Robbie also echoed Gerwig’s sentiments, saying: “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something.”

Is there a Barbie 2 release date?

Barbie 2 doesn’t have a release date, as it’s not even in development right now.

If a sequel goes ahead, we’ll likely be waiting a while, considering the first film took around 14 years between being an idea and becoming a reality (via Collider). While another movie wouldn’t take quite as long, the time to work on the sequel’s script and coordinate the stars’ schedules could push it well into the 2020s.

Who would star in the Barbie 2 cast?

Since a sequel isn’t in the works (yet), no cast list has been confirmed. But, if Barbie 2 were to happen, we’d probably have a lot of the same returning actors. This includes, but is not limited to:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Helen Mirren as The Narrator

Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO

America Ferrera as Gloria

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie

While Robbie would likely reprise the role in the event of a sequel, it could go in a different direction and focus on a brand-new set of Barbies with a fresh cast – sspecially since no one has any contractual obligation to a sequel.

Cillian Murphy, who is currently starring in Barbie’s sibling movie Oppenheimer, also said he would be interested in playing a future Ken.

As for behind the camera, it’s expected for Greta Gerwig to return for any Barbie sequel. But if not, perhaps the sequel could pull other notable female directors, such as Sofia Coppola.

Is there a Barbie 2 trailer?

As no Barbie sequel has been confirmed, there is no footage of it.

For now, check out the trailer for the current Barbie movie, along with the epic “I’m Just Ken” song clip.

Barbie 2 plot speculation

Firstly, spoiler warning, as we’re about to mention what happens in the first Barbie movie.

Barbie 2 would likely follow on from the story of the first film, following Barbie as she lives her new life as a human; getting a job, going to the gynecologist, and potentially finding love, all while dealing with the patriarchy of the real world.

We’d likely get to see more about Gloria and Sasha’s life, along with the Mattel Toy company. As for Ken, who remained in Barbieland with the rest of the Barbies and Kens, he’ll probably be continuing his journey of self-discovery, exploring what it means to be a man in a Barbie world.

That’s everything we know about a potential Barbie sequel! Check back for more updates, and here’s a few of our other TV and movie hubs below:

