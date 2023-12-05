Oppenheimer producer pushed for Barbie delay but Margot Robbie said no

Margot Robbie recently revealed to Cillian Murphy that an Oppenheimer producer asked her to move Barbie’s release date.

The summer was undoubtedly dominated by two of the biggest movies of the year: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Though the movies couldn’t be more different when it comes to subject matter, they wound up as a pair as they shared the same release date of July 21.

However, Margot Robbie, aka Barbie, recently revealed to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy that a high level producer from his film actually asked her to move Barbie’s release date, but she refused.

Robbie refused to move Barbie’s premiere for Oppenheimer

The two actors recently sat down together as part of Variety’s popular series Actors on Actors, where some of the biggest names in Hollywood get together to chat about their latest projects and the industry as a whole.

During their conversation, Murphy brought up the fact that Nolan always wanted Oppenheimer to come out in the same as the majority of his movies came out in late July, which prompted Robbie to recall a time when an Oppenheimer producer asked her to move Barbie’s premiere date.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects. And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date,'” Robbie said.

“And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!'”

Robbie went on adding, “I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Murphy complimented her on moving the film and called it a “good instinct,” which is a bit of an understatement as Barbenheimer went on to be a cultural phenomenon.

“Clearly the world agreed,” Robbie recalled, “Thank God. The fact that people were going and being like, “Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie.’ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird.”

