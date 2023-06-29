Barbie is one of the most hyped – and eagerly anticipated – films of the summer. So, will the Margot Robbie movie be kicking off a franchise?

We’re just weeks away from the biggest box office battle of the summer. On July 21, 2023, Barbie will be going toe-to-toe with the man who helped create the atomic bomb.

On that date, Christopher Nolan’s star-studded Oppenheimer opens against Greta Gerwig’s star-studded Barbie.

The toy movie is winning the marketing war at present, with Barbie everywhere you look on social media. And it’s projected to have a huge opening weekend. But that doesn’t mean a sequel is a foregone conclusion.

Will there be a Barbie 2? Margot Robbie on sequel plans

In an interview with Time magazine, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz is bullish about the future of the potential franchise, enthusing to the magazine about the possibility of “more Barbie movies.”

But Margot Robbie – who both produces and stars in the movie – is hesitant to commit at this stage, saying she’s had conversations about that potential, but nothing more.

“It could go a million different directions from this point,” Robbie tells Time. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Could Barbie be part of a Mattel Shared Universe?

Ynon Kreiz certainly has big plans for his products. The CEO set up Mattel Films within the company to craft movies based on a variety of toys.

So there’s a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em movie in development with Vin Diesel. JJ Abrams is producing a Hot Wheels feature. And Daniel Kaluuya is working on a Barney film. Any of which could crossover with Barbie should a shared universe take flight.

“We’re looking to create movies that become cultural events,” Kreiz tells Time. “If you can excite filmmakers like [writer-director] Greta [Gerwig] and [writer] Noah [Baumbach] to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

Barbie is released on July 21, 2023, the same day as Oppenheimer. For more on the toy movie, click here. While for articles on the Nolan film, head here.