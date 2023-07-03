Barbie banned in Vietnam over infamous “nine dash line”

While seemingly a light-hearted film, a map scene in the Barbie movie has supposedly violated Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

Barbie films have always been well-loved, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding this movie, but also a lot of mystery. Therefore, each new piece of information that comes out about Barbie is always getting dissected.

However, one promotional clip has been dissected for the wrong reasons, and has actually led to the movie getting banned in Vietnam.

Vietnam has banned Barbie screenings over sovereignty violation

Authorities in Vietnam have banned commercial screenings of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, despite the movie being originally slated to release there on July 21.

This is due to a particular scene in the film, which depicts a map. Said map has the “nine dash line,” which is a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. This in turn violates Vietnam’s sovereignty, according to the country’s government.

Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stated on Monday that the ban was decreed by the National Film Evaluation Council.

“We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” explained the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper (via Variety), which cited Vi Kien Thanh.

There have been numerous overlapping territorial claims from numerous neighbors of China in the past. Thus, in 2016, a United Nations disputes resolution tribunal ruled against the validity of the ‘nine dash line.’ However, China has refused to recognize the decision, and there are no clear ways to implement the ruling.

There have been similar cinematic cases with Vietnam before. Animated film Abominable was banned for the same reason in 2019, as was live-action video game adaptation Uncharted, which has led to fines for any Vietnamese cinema that distributes the movies.

As of writing Warner Bros. has not officially commented on the situation.

Barbie will premiere in other cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.