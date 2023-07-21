Barbie 2: Everything we know so far

There’s already been talks of a sequel for this summer’s hit blockbuster Barbie, so here’s everything we know so far.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie always seemed like it was going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film follows the titular doll as she embarks on a journey to the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there.

Article continues after ad

As we state in our 5-Star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

But while this summer blockbuster may seem like a one and done film, anything is possible in Hollywood. So is there going to be a Barbie sequel, and what would happen with it?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Barbie sequel?

While Barbie 2 hasn’t been confirmed, there have been discussions surrounding it.

Margot Robbie has confirmed and been involved in said discussions, stating to Time Magazine that a sequel “could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

We will update this section as we learn more.

Barbie 2 release date: When would a sequel possibly come out?

If a Barbie sequel were to go ahead, it probably wouldn’t come for a while.

Article continues after ad

Considering the first Barbie film took around 14 years between being an idea and becoming a reality (via Collider), it’s been a long time coming. It’s likely that a sequel wouldn’t take that long, as actual filming of the first movie came took only a few months, from March to July in 2022. Though if Gerwig or any of the cast were to return, their pre-planned schedules would have to be taken into account.

Ultimately, if we were being optimistic, we could predict that a Barbie sequel would come out within the next five years. However, optimism and Hollywood aren’t exactly a thing right now, as the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has put on hold multiple productions, and possibly any current discussions of Barbie 2.

Article continues after ad

Barbie 2 cast: Who would star in the sequel?

Since no sequel has been confirmed, obviously no cast list has been confirmed. But if Barbie 2 were to happen, we’d probably have a lot of the same returning actors. This includes, but is not limited to:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Helen Mirren as The Narrator

Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO

America Ferrera as Gloria

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As stated earlier, Margot Robbie has already brought up interest in starring in a sequel. Then again, the sequel could go in a wildly different direction, and focus on a brand new set of Barbies, with a brand new cast.

Article continues after ad

As for behind the camera, it’s expected for Greta Gerwig to return for any Barbie sequel. But if not, perhaps the sequel could pull other notable female directors, such as Sofia Coppola.

Barbie 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As no Barbie sequel has been confirmed, there is no footage of it.

For now, check out the trailer for the current Barbie movie, along with the epic “I’m Just Ken” song clip.

Barbie 2 plot: What could happen in a sequel?

Firstly, SPOILER WARNING, as we’re about to mention what happens in the first Barbie movie.

Article continues after ad

Barbie 2 would likely follow on from the story of the first film. This means that we would follow Barbie as she lives her new life as a human, which would involve getting a job, going to the gynaecologist, potentially finding love, all while dealing with the patriarchy of the real world.

We’d likely get to see more about Gloria and Sasha’s life, along with the Mattel Toy company. As for Ken, who remained in Barbieland with the rest of the Barbies and Kens, he’ll probably be continuing his journey of self-discovery, exploring what it means to be a man in a Barbie world.

Article continues after ad

No doubt the movie would continue its discussion of Barbie’s role in the concepts of gender and commodification, and this discussion would come all with good humor and a fabulous amount of pink outfits.

We will update this article as we learn more.

That’s everything we know about a potential Barbie sequel! Check back for more updates, and here’s a few of our other TV and movie hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4