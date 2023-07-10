Barbie reviews: First reactions praise “cinematic triumph”

The first reactions for the Barbie movie are rolling in, and so far, things are looking fantastic, with rave reviews across the board.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

Barbie films have always been well-loved, and there’s been a lot of hype surrounding this movie, to the point that it would be a major disappointment if the movie were anything less than great.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, now that the first reviews are out in the wake of the movie’s premiere, things are looking good. So far Barbie has been widely praised, with special care taken for Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken.

Barbie makes its world premiere, and fans are loving it

Barbie had its world premiere on July 9, with the pink carpet featuring many stars, including titular actor Margot Robbie dressed in a custom Barbie doll gown.

After the premiere, initial reactions to the movie started pouring in, and they’re pretty much top marks across the board.

Article continues after ad

As stated by one critic, “Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever, and hilarious.”

Another viewer echoed these sentiments, stating “Barbie was a deeply cathartic experience. It’s about industrialization of art/iconography forming sensibility instead of individualism, and Greta tells it with so much joy and heart. I was cackling at Gosling’s himbo Ken one scene and bawling my eyes out at the next. A classic.

Article continues after ad

“Barbie has everything from Snydercut jokes to full-blown dance battles. It’s so blissful and Gosling’s unreal commitment to Ken is a performance for the ages. I can’t wait to watch this again for the rest of my life.”

Many reviews praised the lead performances, specifically that of Ryan Gosling as everyone’s favorite trophy boyfriend, Ken.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play,” explains Katcy Stephan of Variety.

Article continues after ad

“Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date – Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory,” adds another.

Now, no piece of art is perfect, so there was certain to be at least some criticism. So far said criticism seems to be constructive, with Perri Nemiroff of Collider explaining, “As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest.” And with such a large cast as the Barbie movie’s, said criticism is likely understandable.

Article continues after ad

Are there any Barbie reviews?

There aren’t any full reviews of Barbie right now.

The social media embargo lifted on July 10, and with the movie hitting cinemas on July 21, we’d expect to see reviews drop on the week of release.

We’ll update this space once any reviews are released.

Is there a Barbie Rotten Tomatoes score?

No, there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score for Barbie right now.

There won’t be any score on the website until the review embargo lifts, so check back here when the critics are let loose.

Article continues after ad

Barbie will strut into cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.