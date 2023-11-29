Godzilla Minus One is about to roar into cinemas outside Japan. But will the hotly anticipated blockbuster screen be in English or Japanese?

Godzilla Minus One is Toho Studios’ 33rd entry in the Godzilla canon. Designed to celebrate Godzilla’s 70th anniversary, it’s simultaneously a franchise reboot and a standalone reimagining of the original 1954 film.

The movie is completely separate from Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse series, too. As such, don’t go into Godzilla Minus One expecting it to continue plot threads from the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Another key difference between the MonsterVerse movies and TV shows and Godzilla Minus One is their respective languages. The latter projects were all shot in English, while the former was produced by a Japanese cast and crew, which has obvious implications for international viewers.

Is Godzilla Minus One in English?

No, Godzilla Minus One is not in English. The film is presented with its original Japanese audio track and English subtitles.

There’s currently no word on whether Toho and its various distribution partners intend to produce an English-language dub (or any other dub for that matter). So for now, the only way non-Japanese speakers can enjoy Godzilla Minus One is via the subtitled version.

Subtitle skeptics shouldn’t let that deter them from queuing up to see the movie, though. Godzilla Minus One has already earned rave reviews from many English-speaking critics and holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s not just professional pundits talking up Godzilla Minus One, either. Director Gareth Edwards, who helmed 2014’s Godzilla, praised the production in a recent interview. According to Edwards, the King of the Monsters’ latest outing “must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time.”

“There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla [in Godzilla Minus One], and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie,” Edwards said. “This is what a Godzilla movie should be.”

Is Godzilla Minus One on streaming?

No, Godzilla Minus One is not on streaming. What’s more, there’s currently no word yet on when the kaiju epic will drop on VoD platforms or subscription services.

As such, fans will need to buy tickets to one of Godzilla Minus One’s cinema screenings. The film hits screens in the US, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 1. The UK and Ireland release is slightly later, on December 15.

Finding a theater showing Godzilla Minus One in all its English-subtitled glory shouldn’t prove too difficult, either. The monster flick is slated to debut in over 1,000 theaters in North America alone, with other regions likewise well-accommodated.

Godzilla Minus One arrives in cinemas on December 1. For all the latest Godzilla content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.