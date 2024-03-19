Here’s how tall Godzilla is when he’s towering over cities. Dive into a brief history of the most famous lizard around, and how his physical appearance has fluctuated over the years.

Before we pull out our measuring tape and ask Godzilla to stand against a wall, we’ll mention there are countless films spanning decades starring our favorite reptile.

With new movies like Godzilla vs Kong 2 on the way, too, there’s lots of variation in his physical appearance. Luckily, there are helpful wikis online and official graphics shared by film distributor companies that help clarify things.

Using those, we’ve researched Godzilla’s height from the 1950s through to the 2020s. Here’s the tale of the tape.

How tall is Godzilla?

Godzilla is 393 feet tall in Godzilla vs. Kong, the tallest he’s ever been in live-action. Outside of the Monsterverse movies, he’s usually around 360 feet tall.

Warner Bros. Godzilla is usually shorter than he is in the most recent Western movies.

Below are the stats on his height in the films where he’s at his biggest, according to Wikizilla and official graphics posted on social media by distributors.

Godzilla’s tallest heights in live-action movies:

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): Around 393 feet

Shin Godzilla (2021): Around 388 feet

Godzilla (2014): Around 355 feet

Generally, there’s an upward trend. Particularly in the more recent Monsterverse movies, where he’s been steadily climbing higher into the sky.

Which Godzilla is the tallest?

If you count animated films, Godzilla Earth is the tallest, standing at roughly 984 feet.

There is one outlier we haven’t included in the previous list because it’s an animated version. But the tallest overall, all mediums included, is Godzilla Earth from the anime movies. They began with 2017’s Planet of the Monsters.

In scientific terms, 984 feet means Zilla is a ‘big boi’, officially.

For the latest on cinema’s favorite monster, find out how to watch Godzilla Minus One and everything we know about the potential Godzilla Minus One sequel.