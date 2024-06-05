Godzilla Minus One fans recommend this Japanese horror movie next

If you’re wondering what to watch now you’ve streamed Godzilla Minus One, look no further, as fans are recommending a brand new Japanese horror movie next after it landed on Netflix the same day.

Despite being hailed the best Godzilla movie of the modern era, Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-winning kaiju flick had limited access for non-Japanese speakers.

But this all changed over the weekend when it stomped its way into Netflix’s library — and quickly raced to first place on the Top 10 chart.

One thing you may not have noticed, however, is that the streaming service quietly added a new movie from the acclaimed auteur Takashi Miike, responsible for iconic titles such as Ichi the Killer, Audition, and Visitor Q.

The filmmaker made his anticipated return to the horror genre with his latest work, Lumberjack the Monster.

Based on the 2019 Mayusuke Kurai novel of the same name, the movie’s foundation is revenge, as lawyer Akira (Kazuya Kamenashi) seeks to take justice into his own hands after he’s attacked by a masked killer.

Though it’s slightly more understated than some of his other horror flicks, there’s still plenty of Miike flair, as well as some deliciously dark humor, grisly gore, and a captivating storyline.

It’s quite the departure from the themes and style of Godzilla Minus One, but Netflix has been criticized for dropping Lumberjack the Movie with barely any promotion, leading fans of the kaiju movie to recommend watching Miike’s new film next.

As stated by Scare Value on X/Twitter, “Netflix’s surprise Godzilla Minus One drop stole the headlines… but another Japanese import released the same day is worthy of your attention as well.”

“Yes, Godzilla Minus One is on Netflix, but so is Lumberjack the Monster which also f**king rules!” said another.

After watching Godzilla Minus One, a third fan commented, “Right now I’m watching Lumberjack the Monster. You should watch that one, too, if you haven’t.”

“Stranger than Godzilla Minus One coming out of nowhere on Netflix worldwide is that on the same day, Takashi Miike’s new film, Lumberjack the Monster, arrived on the platform,” said a fourth.

“Another one that also came out at the end of last year in Japan and has been missing since then. Japanese market on the rise.”

"Another one that also came out at the end of last year in Japan and has been missing since then. Japanese market on the rise."