Godzilla has returned to the MonsterVerse in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but how old is the legendary lizard?

The reptilian mutant has become one of the most famous movie monsters of all time, and thanks to him, we’ve seen total destruction, radioactive nightmares, and some pretty great on-screen fights, too. Everyone knows he’s been around for years, but just how old is Godzilla, actually?

As a literal Titan of the big screen, this scaly beast has been in our lives for decades. His newest adventure, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, sees him returning to duke it out alongside Kong against a new predator.

Here’s what you need to know about how old Godzilla could be.

How old is Godzilla?

Godzilla’s exact age isn’t confirmed in the MonsterVerse, but according to most sources, he’s either 300,000 or 250 million years old.

Either way, he’s an old boy! Some have argued that Godzilla’s individual age goes back to around 250 million years, and that he was alive during the Permian period. Regardless, it’s never stated that he’s less than 300,000 years old, based on sources such as the Dominion comic. One thing’s for sure: his species does go back at least 250 million years.

While it’s easy to think of him close in age to his on-screen frenemy, Kong, that would be wildly off, since Kong is assumed to be around 200-300 years old.

Despite the extraordinary number of birthdays Godzilla has had, he’s not the oldest Titan in the MonsterVerse by far. That title would go to Methuselah, who is estimated to be older than Godzilla by several thousands of years.

With all this in mind, we can always think of Godzilla as a 70-year old, since his first cinematic outing was back in 1954.

