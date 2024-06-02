Godzilla Minus One has “awful” English dub but fans are loving it

Monster movie fans are conflicted as Godzilla Minus Ones finally releases on Netflix with an English dub of questionable quality.

Godzilla Minus One may have only been briefly released internationally in theatres, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon. Despite winning an Academy Award, it has been the subject of mass piracy due to its unavailability.

After leaving the cinema as quickly as it arrived, fans demanded Godzilla Minus One on Blu-Ray and streaming services from all corners of the globe to a silent Toho. Until the film arrived on Netflix, alongside an English dubbing of the film.

The English version of Godzilla Minus One has received mixed reactions due to the unfitting cadence during crucial scenes. Still, some fans love it because of the nostalgia trip taking them to older Godzilla films being poorly dubbed with English voiceovers.

Though many Godzilla fans are cringing at the attempt to dub the film into English, “Ugh, it sounds awful… Sounds like he’s talking about a new type of bread.” However, others are reliving the days of older Godzilla movies when said dubbing was the norm.

One fan states, “Giving me heavy Showa vibes; it’s almost nostalgic,” referring to the Showa era of Godzilla media lasting from the 1920s all the way to the late 1980s, an era chockful of poor-quality English voiceovers for Western audiences.

TOHO Even the iconic screaming scene is dubbed over by the English voiceover.

The ‘Sub versus Dub’ argument often restricts itself to anime though some fans are pleasently surprised at the attempt, “Not bad honestly especially when you compare to every other dub they’ve done for the films. I’m actually happy with it.”

Another monster movie maniac calls attention to the absurdity of Godzilla even being involved in such an argument, “You want me, a Godzilla fan, to be upset with bad dubs in a Godzilla movie… takes me back to my childhood.”

While younger Kaiju fans may not nostalgically recall the days when Godzilla was an actor in a suit, they can start their monster movie addiction now that Godzilla Minus One is available to watch on Netflix worldwide.