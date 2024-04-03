Here, we have every King Kong and Godzilla MonsterVerse movie and TV show ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The MonsterVerse movies have produced hit after hit after the box office, the latest being Godzilla x Kong.

Not every kaiju clobber-fest can be a winner though (our Godzilla x Kong review called it “the weakest collab of the century”).

Money isn’t everything; what counts most is what fans think the franchise’s best movies are. So, here are the Kong and Godzilla MonsterVerse movies and TV shows ranked by their scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

MonsterVerse ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores

The top-ranked MonsterVerse release as per Rotten Tomatoes is the TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with a score of 89%.

It’s followed by Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Godzilla (2014), and Kong: Skull Island (2017), which all have 76% critic scores. To break the tie, we’ve used those three films’ audience scores to place them.

MonsterVerse movies and series ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1: 86% Kong: Skull Island Season 1: 82% Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) 76% Kong: Skull Island (2017): 76% Godzilla (2014): 76% Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024): 54% Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): 42%

Surprisingly, the live-action prequel series takes the cake. If you missed it, find out how to watch Monarch here. The Apple TV show was a great mix of action and drama, proving those who say humans don’t belong in these stories are wrong.

If you’re wondering where Godzilla Minus One is, it’s not on this list because it’s not a MonsterVerse movie. If it were, it would be ranked number 1 thanks to its 92% critic score.

While a Godzilla Minus One sequel isn’t on the cards and it’s a standalone film, it’s worth seeking out. You can find out how to watch Godzilla Minus One here. Alternatively, find out the answer to Godzilla vs Kong: who is stronger?