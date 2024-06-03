Godzilla Minus One is surprising Netflix viewers with one key detail

After being added to streaming services outside of Japan, Godzilla Minus One viewers are confessing that the new movie did something unexpected by making them cry.

Godzilla Minus One has just arrived on Netflix, giving international viewers a chance to watch one of the best new movies of 2023. Although it arrived in Japan back in November, audiences across the globe have been waiting to get their hands on the new Godzilla movie. (Clearly, some couldn’t wait, since it became the most pirated movie in the world during the gap.)

Now, it’s quickly climbing the charts of the streaming service. With the film gaining a larger fanbase by the second, many viewers have started pointing out the one thing Godzilla Minus One has over the MonsterVerse: an emotional core.

On social media, many Netflix subscribers are revealing that the movie made them cry, or at the very least tugged on their heartstrings. Indeed, most Godzilla flicks (including this year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire) don’t successfully include an emotive human story, but clearly, the new movie doesn’t fail in this regard.

As one X user wrote: “How embarrassing for Hollywood that this $10m film rips like this. I did not expect to be crying! For the living, for the dead, and for the lizard. I’m in love. Just staring at pictures of its face now.”

“I was prepared for Godzilla Minus One to be a more cerebral Godzilla movie,” said another. “I was absolutely not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster of this film. 100% WEPT through this sequence. The depiction of family devastation and reconnection in the postwar environment is MOVING.”

Clearly, the monster-drama brought more than a few viewers to tears, with a third comment adding: “Just watched Godzilla Minus One. My wife cried at the end. My wife cried at the end of a Godzilla movie. My work here is done.”

“Finally got to see Godzilla Minus One today. I’ve never gotten so emotional and cried while watching a Godzilla movie before. What a surreal and high quality kaiju movie experience hands down,” said another.

“Watching Godzilla Minus One again and I’m forever impressed at the emotional depth of this movie,” wrote one user. “When I first saw this in the theater there were many moments that left me teared up. It continues to do so. An absolute masterpiece of a Godzilla movie that can stand alone as a movie about humans.”

You can watch Godzilla Minus One on Netflix now.