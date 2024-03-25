With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire about to hit screens, here’s details of every Godzilla movie, including titles and release years.

It’s a good time to be a Godzilla fan. Godzilla Minus One hit screens late last year, became the most acclaimed and successful Japanese iteration of the character, winning an Oscar for Visual Effects in the process.

And now arguably the biggest Godzilla movie of all-time is hitting screens, with the beloved monster going up against another beloved monster in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

So for completists, here’s every official Godzilla movie ever, via a list of studio Toho’s Japanese releases, followed by the big-budget US films.

Article continues after ad

How many Godzilla movies are there?

There are 37 official Godzilla movies — 33 Japanese features, and 4 American films.

The 38th Godzilla movie — Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — is directed by Adam Wingard, stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Bryan Tyree Henry, and hits screens this Friday, March 29, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Japanese Godzilla movies

The following list consists of the Showa era (1954-1975), the Heisei era (1984-1995), the Millenium era (1999-2004), and the Reiwa era (2016-present):

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla Raids Again (1955)

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962)

Mothra vs Godzilla (1964)

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1965)

Invasion of the Actro-Monster (1965)

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966)

Son of Godzilla (1967)

Destroy All Monsters (1968)

All Monsters Attack (1969)

Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971)

Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972)

Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)

The Return of Godzilla (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991)

Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994)

Godzilla vs. Destroyah (1995)

Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999)

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003)

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

Shin Godzilla (2016)

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017)

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018)

Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018)

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

American Godzilla movies

This list consists of TriStar’s 1998 false start, followed by the Warner Bros. series:

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is out this Friday, March 29, 2024. While you can, head here to find out the monster’s height.