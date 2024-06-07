What’s the kill count in Godzilla Minus One?

We all know Godzilla is capable of causing a fair bit of chaos. It’s to be expected when you’re hundreds of feet tall and have atomic breath, but what is Godzilla’s kill count in Minus One?

If you’ve made the time to watch Godzilla Minus One since it dropped on Netflix, or any Godzilla movie for that matter, you’ll be well aware that he leaves a trail of destruction in his path.

Godzilla’s height is a real problem for the inhabitants of Japan. And, try as they might, shooting him is only going to make things worse.

So, how many people die before they realize this in Godzilla Minus One? Here’s what we know about his kill count.

How many people die in Godzilla Minus One?

The exact number of fatalities is unknown, but we know there were 30,000 casualties in the Ginza attack. This is announced on a newscast in the wake of the disaster.

Add this to the soldiers Godzilla kills on Odo Island at the start of the movie, and the likely hundreds on the boats he attacks at the end of Minus One, and you’re looking at approaching 31,000 deaths.

If we do get a Minus One sequel (here’s hoping), then Godzilla will be even bigger, and we can expect that kill count to rise pretty dramatically.

Minus One kill count compared to other Godzilla movies

Minus One’s kill count is pretty high, but there are two Godzilla movies that beat it comfortably: Destroy All Monsters (1968) and Godzilla Final Wars (2004).

Toho

Destroy All Monsters has a whopping 60,010,794 deaths, according to Godzilla Wiki. The data there reveals 26,988,034 people die in Godzilla Final Wars, too.

However, data from WatchMojo suggests Destroy All Monsters is not quite as deadly, with roughly 19,300,000 fatalities caused by Godzilla. With conflicting information around the web, we’ll take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it’s clear Destory All Monsters is still the top of the pile for kill count.

Although they eclipse Minus One quite substantially, the Toho hit is still leagues above the MonsterVerse movies when it comes to carnage. Godzilla vs Kong has 6,070 deaths, while Godzilla King of the Monsters features just 1,985 — still a lot, but barely a twitch on the Richter Scale compared to Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One’s companion piece, Shin Godzilla, has roughly 226 deaths.

Godzilla Minus One's companion piece, Shin Godzilla, has roughly 226 deaths.