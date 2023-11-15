How to watch Godzilla Minus One – is it streaming?

Godzilla Minus One roared into Japanese cinemas in November, leaving the wider world eager to experience the kaiju blockbuster. So when can you watch the 33rd entry in Toho Studios’ Godzilla canon – and can you stream it?

The answer to the first part of this question differs depending on where you live. Godzilla Minus One is slated to premiere on different dates in different regions.

The film’s US and Canada debut is set for December 1, in line with its release in France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, fans in the UK and Ireland will have to wait a bit longer, as Godzilla Minus One doesn’t arrive there until December 15.

It’s worth noting that these dates apply solely to Godzilla Minus One’s theatrical release. The reboot‘s streaming situation is another story altogether.

Is Godzilla Minus One on streaming?

That said, it’s not a particularly long or complicated story. In short: Godzilla Minus One is not currently on streaming, nor has Toho announced plans to stream on any VoD or subscription-based platforms alongside its theatrical release.

So, if you’re planning on watching Godzilla Minus One, your only option is to find a cinema that’s screening it. That shouldn’t prove too challenging, though, particularly if you live in North America. Godzilla Minus One will reportedly screen in over 1,000 theaters in the US and Canada come December 1.

And even if tracking down tickets to a Godzilla Minus One screening proves trickier than expected, reviews of the film indicate the effort will be worth it. The monster movie currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the most critically acclaimed entry in the Godzilla franchise to date.

It’s worth noting, however, that Godzilla Minus One’s Rotten Tomatoes score is based on only six reviews. As such, it’s possible its perfect rating could slip as more professional appraisals of the film trickle in.

Gareth Edwards praises Godzilla Minus One

Most fans will nevertheless take the initial critical buzz around Godzilla Minus One as a good sign – and it’s not just the pundits who are impressed with the 33rd Godzilla installment, either. Filmmaker Gareth Edwards, who directed Warner Bros.’s 2014 Godzilla flick, recently declared Godzilla Minus One “a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time.”

At the same time, Edwards admitted that Godzilla Minus One wasn’t an easy watch, due to how innovative it was compared to other Godzilla outings (including his own). “There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla,” he said. “And I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie. This is what a Godzilla movie should be.”

