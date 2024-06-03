Godzilla Minus One neck theory explained

Godzilla Minus One has stomped its way onto Netflix, sparking renewed interest in an interesting neck theory from the end of the movie.

As one of the best movies of 2023, it’s felt like an age waiting to see the kaiju flick at home. Up until now, the only (official) way to watch it was with a VPN — but even then there were no English subtitles (leading to it becoming the most pirated film in the world).

However, this all changed over the weekend when Godzilla Minus One made its streaming debut on Netflix, and it’s already raced to fourth place in the US top 10 movies chart.

As fans sink their teeth into the Toho Godzilla movie, a new theory has arisen, and it makes a lot of sense. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Godzilla Minus One neck theory changes the ending

Right in the very final scene of Godzilla Minus One, Shikishima is reunited with Noriko, who is very much alive. But their happy reunion is overshadowed by a black mark on Noriko’s neck, the theory being that this is the reason for her survival.

Earlier in the film, the kaiju launched his first attack on war-torn Tokyo, unleashing his atomic breath. Noriko is presumed dead after being caught in the attack, but the twist ending reveals she miraculously survived the blast.

As she, Akiko, and Shikishima tearfully embrace, a black vein-like growth moves up her neck. After watching the Godzilla Minus One ending, a Redditor suggested, “I think that the black mark on Noriko’s neck is actually a piece of Godzilla and that it explains her survival.

Toho The markings on Noriko’s neck were likely key to her survival

“I think that when she was caught in the shockwave, she was likely hit by a piece of Godzilla, which merged with her and caused her potentially lethal wounds to regenerate.”

There are numerous pieces of evidence to support the idea, including the fact that Noriko’s injuries are “way too minor” for what she endured. She appears to be fine at the end of the movie, other than the bandage wrapped around one side of her head.

“After Godzilla’s attack on Ginza, the movie specifically mentions ‘shards’ of Godzilla littering the area,” they continued.

“In another scene, we can also see pieces of Godzilla’s skin falling off right after it used its atomic breath. Given Noriko’s proximity to Godzilla when she was hit by the shockwave, it’s fairly likely that there were many of these zilla-chips in the wind.”

Additionally, this kaiju showed enhanced cellular regeneration capabilities. If this somehow made its way into Noriko’s system, this would explain why she was able to survive such a brutal blow.

Alternate versions of the theory have cropped up, with one fan suggesting that Godzilla impregnated Noriko.

However, it appears that the original suggestion has legs, as was confirmed by writer and director Takashi Yamazaki. Speaking at Godzilla Fest in Osaka (via IGN), he revealed that the black marks are Godzilla cells, aka G-cells.

What are G-Cells?

G-Cells are a fictional biological component in the Godzilla franchise, representing the cells of Godzilla himself. These cells are often depicted as having extraordinary regenerative and mutagenic properties, which can lead to the creation of new monsters or the enhancement of existing ones.

Toho Biollante is a genetically modified plant hybrid kaiju

They first appeared in the 1989 movie, Godzilla vs. Biollante, where they’re combined with plant cells to create the monster Biollante, a hybrid creature with both Godzilla and plant characteristics.

In the 1994 Toho movie Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, it’s theorized that when Biollante was defeated by Godzilla, its G-cells were exposed to a black hole, leading to the emergence of SpaceGodzilla.

Will there be a sequel?

Although Toho hasn’t confirmed a Godzilla Minus One sequel just yet, there are numerous theories about where the film series could go in a follow-up movie, especially with the Noriko neck reveal.

Now that Yamazaki has confirmed the growth was a result of G-Cells, it could be setting up a sequel (Godzilla Minus Two?) with Biollante.

“Definitely Biollante,” wrote one fan on Reddit, while another said, “God I hope so.” Although a third pointed out, “Would be cool to see Biollante, though, but it could still go 50 other directions as well.”

There are just so many possibilities, especially if it’s true that Noriko’s survival is symbolic of the survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and not due to ties to previous Toho flicks.

“Noriko’s survival is more reflective of the randomness of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors,” said one Redditor. “Her surviving is symbolic of the hope and wishes of the post WW2 Japan depicted in the movie.”

A second commented, “Some people did survive being thrown by the blasts in Nagasaki and Hiroshima. There are accounts of people being blown out of their homes and surviving.”

