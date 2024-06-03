When’s Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color coming to Netflix in black and white?

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is the latest in the awesome black and white re-release trend. And in other good news, Godzilla in black and white is coming to Netflix.

On January 17, 2024, TOHO released an official trailer for Minus Color. To say it looks epic would be an understatement.

The re-release was initially for a limited theatrical run. However, alongside the announcement that Godzilla Minus One would stream on Netflix from June 1, we were told to keep our eyes peeled for the monochromatic cut of the monster movie.

Here’s how to watch Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color on the streaming service when it becomes available

When is Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color coming to Netflix?

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is coming to Netflix in the Summer of 2024.

Godzilla.com shared, “Godzilla Minus One is available to stream on Netflix starting June 1, subtitled and dubbed in Japanese, English, and more languages in North America. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will be available to stream on Netflix later this summer.”

It also confirmed that the subtitled versions of Minus One and Minus Color can be purchased or rented digitally starting June 1 on Amazon, Apple iTunes, and similar platforms. So, if you’re not a Netflix subscriber, you can still find a way to watch it.

This is good news for folks wanting to access it on the straight and narrow, considering Godzilla Minus One is one of the most pirated 2024 films.

Is Godzilla Minus One in black and white worth watching?

Black and white color grading suits Godzilla Minus One really well. And if you love the film, there’s no harm in experiencing it in a new way.

TOHO

The drained color ups the horror aspects of Minus One, leading into contrasty shadows, deep blacks, and the textured world.

We’ve seen this approach taken in re-releases such as the chromatic version of Mad Max Fury Road, and the black and white version of 2017’s Logan, and the results are always fascinating.

Cinematography is an art unto itself, so color, or the lack of it, changes visual storytelling. You might find yourself noticing fine details more, or being drawn to highlights in the grade that were less noticeable in color.

Godzilla Minus One is streaming on Netflix now, and Minus Color will arrive in Summer 2024.

