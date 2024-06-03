Why is Godzilla Minus One called that? Title explained

Godzilla movies are always big, chaotic, and usually rather simple, really. But, Godzilla Minus One offers way more than mindless destruction and even has an intriguing title. So, why is it called that?

Folk have been waiting months to watch Godzilla Minus One in their homes, and thanks to Netflix, that opportunity has now been presented to anyone with a subscription to the service.

Now that more people are watching one of the best movies of 2023, it’s raising lots of questions. There’s the neck theory, for one, and everyone wants a Minus One sequel, of course.

But what about the actual name of the film? Here’s why it’s called Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One title explained

Put simply, Japan was at ground zero after World War II and thought it could sink no lower. That is until Godzilla arrived and took the country to a state below zero.

Toho

Godzilla’s attack essentially represents Japan being reduced to its lowest point. But, due to the impact of the war, Japan was already on its knees, lower than ever imaginable.

So, when the iconic monster pops up and wreaks even more havoc on this grieving nation, you get Minus One’s clever title.

Is Minus One a prequel to another Godzilla movie?

No, Godzilla Minus One is a standalone movie. However, there could be a sequel on the way one day (hopefully).

Toho

Many people thought the Minus One element of the title might suggest this was set in an earlier point of the Godzilla timeline. It’s a good thought, too, as it would make sense to precede another Godzilla movie with a clever title like Minus One.

But, no, Godzilla Minus One is entirely separate from the ongoing MonsterVerse — the big lizard from Godzilla x Kong is not the same monster as the one you see in Minus One.

The closest companion piece to Minus One would be Shin Godzilla. The two films are produced by Toho, and both offer a more Japanese-centric approach to the story of the monster. But, the films are set in different timelines and have no official connection.

We’re hoping the next Godzilla movie to hit our screens will be a Minus One sequel. Until we know more, you can check out details of a Minus One Blu-ray release, and see what’s happening with Minus One/Minus Color coming to Netflix. We can also tell you how tall Godzilla is, and how old Godzilla is, too.