Invincible Season 3 may be released sooner than you think

Invincible fans have been waiting on Season 2 for what feels like an eternity – but Season 3 may not be far away.

Prime Video’s gut-splattering animated series arrived in 2021 to rave reviews and a near-instant fervent following. This has upsides and downsides: a brand-new superhero property managed to make a name for itself in a crowded TV & movies landscape, but the demand for more is impassioned.

Naturally, global restrictions got in the way of work on the second season, with creator Robert Kirkman giving updates in dribs and drabs, usually some variant of, “It’s coming… soon… hopefully.”

But things are looking up: Invincible Season 2 now has a release date, fans were treated to a 55-minute special about Atom Eve, and Season 3 may just be around the corner.

Voice work for Invincible Season 3 is already complete, which is a surefire sign that we won’t be waiting more than two years between seasons.

This doesn’t mean it’s nearly in the can – far from it. There’ll still be plenty of animation work to do, but it’s more likely that the third season will drop sometime in 2024.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman told Comic Book: “This is a very complicated show. There’s a lot of work going into it.

“Making an animated series is kind of like assembling a factory and getting that factory running, and now that we have everything in place, this is going to be the longest gap there will ever be between seasons. From this point on, every gap between seasons will be smaller.”

