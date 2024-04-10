Invincible fans think this will be the final scene of Season 3

Invincible Season 3 is expected to adapt the Invincible War, as well as Mark’s fight against Conquest — and this could be how the season ends.

Season 2 put Mark through the wringer: he reunited with his dad and lost him again, he was ordered to prepare Earth for the Viltrum empire, he met Anissa for the first time, Amber broke up with him, and he was forced to deal with Angstrom Levy like only a Viltrumite could — with blood, and lots of it.

One thing seems certain: Invincible Season 3 will up the ante, with Kirkman promising each episode will feel like a finale, and leaks indicating its last episode will revolve around Mark’s brawl with Conquest.

On the show’s subreddit, fans have predicted the final scene of the third season: Mark visiting Oliver in hospital and vowing to kill anyone who threatens his family.

In the comics, this comes after Mark and Eve’s fight against Conquest in Vol 1 #65. Oliver tried to help, but his courage left him with a broken arm and other life-threatening injuries, so he was taken away to the Pentagon to recover.

When Mark arrives, he’s frustrated that he couldn’t protect Oliver. “No, I’m the one who should be apologizing to you, Oliver. The past few weeks, I’ve been training you… I think I’ve learned more than you have. I scolded you… I yelled at you — thought I knew better,” he says.

“I thought you were misguided, naive — I was wrong. You were right the whole time — but I’ve learned my lesson. Someone tries to hurt my family — someone I love — if there’s another villain out there putting lives in danger — who’s just keep coming at me until they finally succeed… I won’t hesitate to kill them.”

“This would be a good moment… because after this Mark fundamentally changes,” one user wrote. “Yeah. I see it being this, too. Makes sense thematically. I imagine the crux of S3 will be the beliefs of Mark and Oliver,” another commented. “I think they can definitely reach this point by then even with 8 episodes. It’d be a more perfect end than what I’ve seen other people suggest, which is Conquest’s arrival,” a third wrote.

