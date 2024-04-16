Has Invincible been renewed for Seasons 4 & 5?

Invincible fans were left feeling… you know after the show was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 — but then that announcement seemed to disappear. Here’s what we know.

If you read Robert Kirkman’s comic book tome before Prime Video’s adaptation, you must be feeling pretty smug these days. Coming into the 2020s, Invincible was a fairly niche title — now, it’s one of the most popular superhero properties in the world.

Its first season was so well-received that Amazon green-lit two more chapters, with Season 2 recently reaching its blood-soaked finale.

After all that time, we’re now waiting again for Season 3 — but there may be much more on the horizon.

Has Invincible been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5?

In short, we don’t know if Invincible has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 — but we wouldn’t be surprised if it has. Amazon is likely just keeping it under wraps for now.

Skybound is developing an AAA Invincible video game, said to be a “highly produced, high-octane blood bath.” That’s exciting news, but everyone noticed an exciting detail on its fundraising page: apparently, it’s already been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5.

This was shared across social media… but that line was then deleted from the website, confusing fans. There are two possibilities: it was a genuine mistake, as it’s now been edited to say “Season 3 now in production”; or Seasons 4 and 5 have been given the go-ahead, but Amazon isn’t ready to announce that yet.

Kirkman has been open about how long Invincible’s TV series could and should be. Speaking to Polygon, Kirkman was asked how many seasons it would take to tell the comic’s entire story — bear in mind that it’s comprised of 144 issues across 25 volumes, so we’ve just scratched the surface.

“I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough,” he said, which could see it running for as long as Game of Thrones.

“But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic. And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward.”

In the meantime, you can find out everything else we know about Invincible Season 3, our ranking of the 10 strongest characters, and other TV shows you should stream this month.