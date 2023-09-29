Gear up for Saw X with the best thrill-inducing merch

Looking to gear up with the best Saw merch now that Saw X has hit theatres? We’ve got you covered with everything from T-shirts, movies, action figures, and posters.

Saw X has hit theatres, ready to shock and terrify a new generation of fans of the gory horror series. With that said, the series has been running now for almost 20 years with the first entry debuting all the way back in the early 2000s and with many successive sequels thereafter. You can celebrate the franchise’s return with some killer Saw merchandise.

Article continues after ad

This roundup includes action figures, posters, shirts, movies, and more so that you’re fully decked out and ready for Saw X in style. We’re all about horror here, and helping you get the full experience and that’s why we’re also showing you how to watch the Saw series in chronological order, too. What’s more, if you don’t know where to start, we’re also answering how many Saw movies there are.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw 8-film Collection Blu-ray

The most pressing piece of Saw merchandise that you’re going to want to get your hands on is a Blu-Ray set containing every named and numbered Saw movie to date in HD. This package is currently available with a staggering discount down to just $10.98 which works out to be only $3 per movie and includes Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw VII: The Final Chapter, and Jigsaw. If Saw X is your first Saw movie, then this a great way to get caught up on further happenings in the franchise for an unbeatable price.

Article continues after ad

Official Saw – Jigsaw on Bike T-shirt

Few faces in modern horror are as iconic as the Billy puppet from Saw, complete with creepy spiral cheeks and blood-red tricycle. The avatar of John Kramer’s traps and games is now immortalized on a high-quality officially licensed shirt. It’s available in a total of four different colors; black, brown, navy, and grey as well as a total of five different sizes, and both male and female fits, too. What better way to roll up to the cinema on opening night?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

BendyFigs Saw Billy Puppet figurine

Not every piece of Saw merchandise has to be expensive as the Billy Puppet BendyFigs can attest. Retailing for less than $20, this quality figurine fully captures the likeness of the creepy crown in all his glory complete with trademark red bowtie and shoes. He even comes with a stand to be easily possible on your desk.

Saw (2004) movie poster

The original Saw movie was released all the way back in 2004 and shocked audiences with its gruesome traps, dramatic plot twists, and harrowing atmosphere. If you love the first movie in the long-running saga then this Saw poster depicting Amanda Young in the Reverse Bear Trap could be the perfect thing for your wall. It’s available in many different sizes, with and without frames, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NECA 12-inch Billy Puppet with Tricycle action figure

This NECA 12-inch Billy Puppet action figure may just be the ultimate piece of Saw merchandise. Looking picture-perfect to the puppet which gets wheeled out to intimidate victims, this shrunken-down variant features an immaculate level of detail that the figure company is known for with Billy looking sharply dressed, and the tricycle itself featuring accurate movement. It does come at a premium of over $130, though, so it’s one for the enthusiasts.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.