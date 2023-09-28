Saw X debuted at Fantastic Fest last night, and after the horror sequel’s premiere, producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg revealed how and why the movie’s timeline changed.

Saw X is the tenth Saw movie, but this week at Fantastic Fest, the movie’s producers explained that while the narrative plays out between Saw 1 and 2, the film nearly took place between 2 and 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “John Kramer is back. The most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Here’s how the timeline changed, thanks to the journey that Shawnee Smith’s character Amanda goes on. Just beware of mild SPOILERS ahead.

Saw X: Why the timeline changed

When asked about when the movie takes place, producer Mark Burg explained that there’s a “Saw Bible” that the filmmakers consult to keep everything consistent and on track.

But his co-producer Oren Koules added that the tome doesn’t always work, explaining: “Our editor Kevin Greutert has seen every foot of footage since Saw 1. So he’s either edited or directed every single movie. So there’s no better expert in terms of trying to thread the needle.

“The mistake we were making when we started the process of this film, was we really thought it was between 2 and 3. Kevin sat us down and explained how Shawnee was starting to change during 3 and he really wanted the innocence of Shawnee – Amanda – after Saw 1. So in our minds, this movie takes place about three weeks after Tobin closes the door and says ‘Game over’ in Saw 1.”

