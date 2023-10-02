Saw X revives franchise with big opening weekend

Saw X hacked and slashed its way into cinemas last week, so how much has the horror sequel made at the US box office?

Saw X heralds the return of Tobin Bell’s horror icon Jigsaw, after he was absent from last installment Spiral.

The film takes place between the events of the first two movies, with some christening it Saw 1.5.

You can read our review of the movie here, where we award the sequel 4/5, and state that “Saw X has reinvigorated the franchise. By brilliantly intertwining character depth with sheer, unadulterated carnage, it offers a riveting experience that harks back to what made the original Saw a genre-defining classic, all the while adding a piece to the Jigsaw puzzle we’ve never seen before.”

Saw X box office: What has the horror sequel made?

Saw X grossed $18 million from 3,262 locations in North America over the weekend. Which is a good start for a film that reportedly cost $13 million. The film also opened with $11.3 million internationally, for a global total of $29.3 million.

While horror tends not to have a long tail at the box office, word-of-mouth should be good, with Saw X receiving a surprising amount of critical acclaim, earning the film a score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though in spite of those good reviews, Saw didn’t do enough to open at No. 1, with the puppies of Paw Patrol taking poll position thanks to a $23 million haul.

What is Saw X about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Sax X/1.5: “John Kramer is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

“Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Saw X is in cinemas now