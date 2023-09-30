Saw X has finally arrived in cinemas, but fans might be wondering: is it the final chapter? Or will there be a Saw 11? Here’s everything we know so far.

Saw X is a gory, glorious return to form for the long-running horror franchise. As we said in our four-star review: “By brilliantly intertwining character depth with sheer, unadulterated carnage, it offers a riveting experience that harks back to what made the original Saw a genre-defining classic.”

Article continues after ad

Set between the events of Saw 1 and 2, the tenth entry is able to make John Kramer the focus – without dealing with flashbacks – and this is one of the many reasons it’s so effective. In this narrative, Kramer is scammed out of $250,000 for a phony “miracle” cancer cure, only to turn the tables on the con artists in the only way he knows how: through a series of horrifying traps.

Article continues after ad

With 10 movies now in the bag, fans might be wondering: will there be a Saw 11? Let’s get into it. Warning: Major spoilers for Saw X ahead!

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Saw 11?

Although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, long-running Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules indicated that Saw 11 is a strong possibility – and they’ve even got ideas of where they’d like to take the storyline next.

Speaking to Dexerto ahead of the release of Saw X, Koules said: “We’re very superstitious. We don’t even start thinking about Saw 11 or the next movie until after the latest one is released. But I’d bet on it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Burg added: “Saw X ends where I think the audience will want to know what happens, and there’s kind of a cliffhanger ending… And should this movie work, there are going to be a bunch of actors from the past who have already called wanting to know if they can come and be in the next movie since we’re going back in time.”

If Saw X turns out to be a success, then it’s looking likely that an eleventh movie could get the greenlight. And given the many positive reviews so far, and the fact that the budget is an estimated $13 million – a low figure compared to other blockbusters – the outlook is strong.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw X’s post-credits scene certainly sets up a continuation of the story, as it sees the epic return of Costas Mandylor’s Mark Hoffman. The former detective became one of Kramer’s most prominent apprentices and was the main antagonist of Saw 5, 6, and 7.

In Saw X, he’s with his master as they deal with Henry Kessler, a fraudster who conned Kramer into taking part in the faux medical treatment. Hoffman utters the line that’s teased in the trailer: “Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer?”

Article continues after ad

When asked if Hoffman’s appearance sets up a Saw movie that focuses on his character in the future, Burg and Koules told us “yes.” Burg explained: “Should this movie open well, and should Lionsgate want to make another one, that’s exactly where we’re going with the next one.”

Article continues after ad

“One of the things that we’ve read a lot about is that Jigsaw always seems so ahead of everybody,” Koules added. “So one of the tricks in this movie that we wanted to show is that he’s been dealing with Detective Hoffman for a long time.

Article continues after ad

“So when he’s been ahead of everybody – and knows things that people are doing – it’s a little nugget for the fans to realize that he’s been talking to Detective Hoffman a lot earlier than we previously saw him.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated if and when any news about a potential Saw 11 rolls in.

Article continues after ad

Until then, Saw X is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below: