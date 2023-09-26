The long-running producers of the Saw franchise, Mark Burg and Oren Koules, have teased the potential for Saw 11 after a “cliffhanger” ending in Saw X.

Jigsaw’s last hurrah was meant to be Saw 3D, aka Saw: The Final Chapter, the seventh movie in the series. However, the franchise was brought back from the dead with the 2017 flick Jigsaw, followed by the 2021 spinoff Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

But now the creators are taking us back in time with Saw X, and fans are excited, not least because Saw bulwarks Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith will be reprising their respective roles as John Kramer and Amanda Young. Sure, their characters are dead in the present day, but that doesn’t matter here, as the film is set in the weeks following the events of the first Saw.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ahead of Saw X, Dexerto caught up with producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who have been with the franchise from the beginning, and they teased how a Saw 11 could happen. Don’t worry – there aren’t any spoilers just yet.

Saw producers tease Saw 11 after “cliffhanger” ending

Although the producing duo haven’t made any concrete plans for a Saw 11, there’s definitely an opportunity to continue the story from Saw X thanks to its “cliffhanger ending.”

When asked if an eleventh movie in the Saw franchise might happen, Koules told Dexerto: “We’re very superstitious. We don’t even start thinking about Saw 11 or the next movie until after the latest one is released. But I’d bet on it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Burg added: “Saw X ends where I think the audience will want to know what happens, and there’s kind of a cliffhanger ending. And there’s a great scene at the end of the credits, so we hope people will stick around.

“There’s a couple of easter eggs, a couple of surprises in this movie. And should this movie work, there are going to be a bunch of actors from the past who have already called wanting to know if they can come and be in the next movie since we’re going back in time.”

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – not only are we getting a cliffhanger ending and a post-credits scene in Saw X, but if Saw 11 does go ahead, we might get to see the return of a few more familiar faces from the franchise down the line.

Article continues after ad

Saw X drops in cinemas on September 29. To read about Burg and Koules’ most “horrific” trap in the entire Saw franchise, head here, and you can check out more of our coverage below: