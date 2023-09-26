Get ready for Saw X with this horror Blu-ray deal with all eight Saw movies

The Saw 8-film collection Blu-Ray is now selling better than half price at Amazon just in time to catch up ahead of Saw X’s theatrical release later this week.

It’s been six long years since the last proper installment in the Saw franchise but things are coming back in a big way with Saw X, a midquel hitting cinemas on Friday, 29 September. Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve seen any of the gory horror flicks, making the Saw 8-film collection an ideal choice to get up to speed with the movie franchise.

Article continues after ad

While the Saw 8-film collection usually retails for $24.99, it’s now available for a staggeringly low price of $10.98. That’s 56% off, or better than half-price. This set bundles in Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw VII: The Final Chapter, and Jigsaw. That works out to around $3 per movie. You could even watch the series in chronological order, too.

Article continues after ad

Get up to speed with the classic horror franchise

Lionsgate

It’s an excellent opportunity to rewatch the brutal and sadistic saga for an amazing price or give the series a shot if you haven’t already experienced them. The Saw films follow John Kramer, later nicknamed the Jigsaw killer, who targets people he deems unappreciative of their lives and puts them through traps or larger-scale games to see if they have the will to survive.

Article continues after ad

Infamous for their brutality, plot twists, and over-the-top gore, the Saw movies are certainly not for the faint-hearted but remain incredibly popular to this day. While not part of the mainline series of movies, Spiral: From The Book of Saw takes a new approach to the gore and games of the original flicks with an entirely new cast of characters, and you check this one out with a discount, too.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is currently available with a 39% discount for the Ultra HD Blu-ray down to just $13.97 from its $23 sticker price. If you’re after the full experience heading into Saw X then it’s a great opportunity to see what a world without Tobin Bell’s John Kramer looks like, too.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.