Every Saw movie ranked worst to best

Amid the release of Saw X – the tenth movie in the horror franchise – we’ve ranked each and every Saw film to date from worst to best, as well as where to stream them.

Saw X is a triumphant return to form, taking us back in time to focus on John Kramer, as well as his trusted accomplice Amanda Young.

As we said in our four-star review, the film is “a perfect blend of homage and innovation, while putting the one and only John Kramer front and center (without having to deal with flashbacks.)”

But how does Saw X compare to the others? Here’s our thoughts, as we rank every Saw movie from worst to best. Let the games begin…

Saw movies ranked

10. Saw V (2008)

What it’s about: Following Jigsaw’s death, Detective Hoffman – his apprentice – carries on his work as agent Peter Strahm begins to suspect he is Kramer’s protégé. Meanwhile, five individuals who are connected face a gruesome new set of games.

What we think: A chronic case of ‘we miss John Kramer’, this feels like the weakest of the bunch. With a meandering plot and lackluster performances, it committed the ultimate horror movie sin: Saw V is utterly dull.

Where to stream: Prime Video

9. Saw 3D, aka The Final Chapter (2010)

What it’s about: Survivors of Jigsaw’s games seek therapy from a self-help guru, but new games unfold, revealing deeper layers of manipulation. Meanwhile, Hoffman seeks revenge against Jigsaw’s wife Jill.

What we think: Despite its promise to conclude the series (a promise it didn’t keep), this installment featured an over-reliance on 3D gimmickry and a storyline that feels muddled. Although we did finally get to see the Reverse Bear Trap in action.

Where to stream: Starz

8. Jigsaw (2017)

What it’s about: A series of murders bearing Jigsaw’s signature emerge, puzzling detectives as the original Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. As they hunt for the culprit, they become embroiled in a new game.

What we think: While it tried to resurrect the series after a seven-year hiatus, Jigsaw felt somewhat disconnected from the earlier films, favoring more slick production in place of its usual gritty style – which will very much determine how you view this film. And then there’s the ending, which made the Saw timeline all the more confusing. Among its merits is the laser-beam head-slicing trap, which was a gory delight.

Where to stream: Prime Video

7. Saw IV (2007)

What it’s about: Concurrent with the events of Saw III, FBI agents Strahm and Perez are tasked with hunting down Jigsaw’s accomplice. Meanwhile, Lt Daniel Rigg is forced to follow a blood-soaked trail of torture and traps in his hunt for missing colleagues.

What we think: This is where the Saw timeline really started to fall apart. While still filled with the shocking traps and twists the series is known for, Saw IV began to show signs of franchise fatigue. Despite the convoluted narrative, there are some notable highlights, including the ice block traps.

Where to stream: Prime Video

6. Spiral: The Book of Saw (2021)

What it’s about: A spin-off that takes place after the main Saw timeline, Spiral sees Detective Ezekiel Banks uncover a Jigsaw-inspired killer targeting corrupt police officers, forcing him to grapple with his own department’s dark side.

What we think: Even though Kramer’s presence is missed, Spiral brings a fresh perspective by focusing on police corruption. While it deviates from the traditional formula, its attempt to blend social issues with horror tropes make it a notable entry. Bonus points for Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson leading the cast.

Where to stream: Hulu

5. Saw VI (2009)

What it’s about: Jigsaw’s posthumous games continue, targeting an insurance executive and revealing the killer’s critique of the healthcare system, as Hoffman emerges as the heir to the twisted legacy.

What we think: Kevin Greutert injected new life into the franchise when he joined as director for Saw VI. Though it’s not as strong as the earlier movies, it definitely improved on the more recent predecessors, bringing a better pacing and creative traps.

Where to stream: Prime Video

4. Saw III (2006)

What it’s about: As Jigsaw’s health deteriorates, he kidnaps Dr Lynn Denlon to keep him alive while another game involving Jeff unfolds, delving deeper into themes of grief and retribution.

What we think: The third installment continued to unravel the complicated narrative threads and relationships between characters, with some particularly gruesome traps. It’s a more emotional entry in the series, delving into love and loss. Bonus points for Kerry’s horrific Angel Trap, reminiscent of the Blood Eagle torture method.

Where to stream: Prime Video

3. Saw X (2023)

What it’s about: Set between the events of Saw 1 and 2, Saw X sees John Kramer traveling to Mexico for a supposed miracle cancer cure, only to discover it’s a scam. The rest of the film sees him teaching all of those involved a very important (and very horrifying) life lesson.

What we think: Sometimes keeping things simple is the better option. Saw X is a bloody, beautiful, and brilliant return to form, echoing the gory and gritty ingenuity of the early days while weaving together an unexpectedly emotional narrative and a fresh, refined touch.

Where to stream: Saw X is not yet available to stream, but you can watch it in cinemas now

2. Saw II (2005)

What it’s about: Detective Eric Matthews and his team discover Jigsaw’s location and fall into another trap, where a group, including his son, must navigate a house filled with deadly challenges.

What we think: Building on the original’s foundation, Saw II ramps up the complexity of its traps and deepens our understanding of Jigsaw’s psyche. It manages to be a worthy successor by expanding the universe without losing the first entry’s essence. Bonus points for the Needle Pit, still one of the most horrific traps to watch in the entire series.

Where to stream: Prime Video

1. Saw (2004)

What it’s about: Two men wake up chained in a dilapidated bathroom, and they soon realize they’re pawns in a twisted game orchestrated by a mysterious man known as Jigsaw. As they grapple with their predicament, we’re introduced to Jigsaw’s disturbing vision of justice.

What we think: Original films are often considered the best, and Saw is no different. James Wan’s directorial feature debut is fresh, innovative, and a psychological mind game. The low budget added to its gritty feel, and it introduced the world to the Jigsaw killer and his twisted morality games. Bonus points for Saw’s twist ending, which remains one of the most shocking in horror cinema.

Where to stream: Prime Video

That's all of the Saw movies ranked. Saw X is in cinemas now