Saw X marks the tenth movie in the long-running horror franchise, but does it have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

We’re mere days away from the release of Saw X, one of the most anticipated Saw movies in recent history due to the fact that the timeline takes us straight back to the events set after the first film, delivering a story that revolves around the one and only John Kramer (Tobin Bell).

As per the official synopsis: “John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

We can expect plenty of brutal traps and gory bloodshed, but what about when the credits start rolling? Is there a mid- or post-credits scene in Saw X? Read on to find out.

Does Saw X have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Saw X does in fact have a post-credits scene, meaning you’ll want to stick around after the movie has finished.

Longtime Saw producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg, who have been with the horror franchise from the start, revealed in an exclusive interview with Dexerto that Saw X ends where the “audience will want to know what happens” next.

“There’s a great scene at the end of the credits, so we hope people kind of stick around,” says Burg.

In an interview with Cinepop, Burg explained that people will want to check out the post-credits scene as it will “bring back [characters] from previous films that will make you very, very happy.”

We’ll be sure to add further detail in this space about the Saw X post-credits scene when the film is out in theaters.

Saw X arrives in cinemas on September 29. You can read more about the movie here