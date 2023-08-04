Season 3 of the groundbreaking coming-of-age show Reservation Dogs has premiered, but some audiences aren’t able to stream it yet – so, here’s how you can watch the new season wherever you are, including outside the US, using a VPN.

Reservation Dogs tells the story of four Native American teens living on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. Their goal? To honor their late friend by making it to California.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim since its first season dropped in 2021, not least because it marks a significant milestone in Indigenous representation on the small screen, becoming the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been busy enjoying the two new episodes since they premiered this week, but the same can’t be said for those outside of the US. If you fall into the latter category, fret not, as there’s an easy way to stream Season 3 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Reservation Dogs Season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

For fans who are unable to access Reservation Dogs Season 3 right now, here’s what you need to do:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world

Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica

Sign up for Hulu and start streaming

In the US, the first two episodes of Reservation Dogs Season 3 premiered on Hulu on August 2, with single new episodes dropping weekly thereafter until its finale on September 27.

Article continues after ad

But for those elsewhere, there’s a bit of a wait – the new episodes premiere on Disney+ in Canada on August 30, and there is currently no confirmed date for subscribers in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia – so using a VPN is your only option to watch it right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best VPN to watch Reservation Dogs Season 3

ExpressVPN is the best VPN if you’re trying to watch Reservation Dogs Season 3.

It comes with super-fast servers, secure connections free from throttling, strong encryption and security, and seamless integration with Windows and OS operating systems, as well as PlayStation and Xbox.

Article continues after ad

You can also connect to other countries outside the US and UK, so if there are other streaming platforms and libraries you can’t access where you are right now, you can broaden your browser’s horizons with a simple click.

Reservation Dogs Season 3 started streaming on August 2. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Last Voyage of the Demeter | Heart of Stone | Gran Turismo | One Piece live-action | Depp v Heard | The Equalizer 3 | Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.