How to watch Insidious: The Red Door – is it streaming?

Insidious: The Red Door is the next release for the horror franchise. So where can you watch it, and is Insidious 5 streaming?

Insidious is one of the biggest horror franchises of modern cinema. The original film explored the Lambert family, with the child Dalton suffering from a supernatural threat that his father (Patrick Wilson) similarly faced in his childhood.

Now the film is on its fifth iteration and will once again focus on the Lambert family, with Patrick Wilson behind the camera as well as in front of it, as this will be his directorial debut. Scott Teems – known for his work on Halloween Kills – has penned the script.

Article continues after ad

So considering that fans of the franchise will be lining up to watch the fifth instalment, here’s how and when you can watch the movie, including on streaming.

Where can I watch Insidious: The Red Door?

Insidious 5, aka The Red Door, will premiere in cinemas on July 7, 2023. Check out the trailer below:

The official plot synopsis for Insidious 5, which is set 10 years after the events of the sequel, reads: “To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

Article continues after ad

Is Insidious: The Red Door currently streaming?

Insidious 5 is not currently available through any streaming services alongside its theatrical release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, we can perhaps expect Insidious: The Red Door to drop on Max – HBO’s streaming service – sometime in the future, as that is currently where many of the other Insidious movies reside.

We can expect the success of the movie’s theatrical run to effect when it will drop on the streaming platform; the better the film does, the longer it will likely remain in cinemas. And unlike most franchises that dwindle as they go along, love for the Insidious films remains rather strong. This is in spite of the most recent film, Insidious: The Last Key, being the worst reviewed – it was still the most profitable, with $168 million worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Find out more about Insidious 5 here. You can read our other horror coverage here.

Check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2