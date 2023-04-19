The Lamberts return in spine-tingling trailer for Insidious The Red Door

Prepare to get dragged back into The Further, as the spine-tingling trailer for Insidious 5, officially titled Insidious: The Red Door, has arrived.

It’s been more than five years since the previous Insidious movie, The Last Key, hit the big screen and subsequently terrified audiences worldwide.

Although the horror franchise has proved to be one of the biggest in modern cinema, the past two movies – which served as prequels to the Lambert family’s story – didn’t fare so well with viewers. Chapter 3 and The Last Key earned just 51% and 50% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Score, respectively.

But we’re hopeful with the next film, not least because the OG crew are back, with The Red Door serving as a sequel to the events of Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. And now there’s a trailer to show us what to expect – you weren’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway, right?

The Lambert family return in Insidious: The Red Door trailer

Check out the first trailer for Insidious 5 below:

The trailer for Insidious The Red Door dropped on April 19, 2023, ramping up excitement as we see the return of Josh, Renai, Dalton, and Foster Lambert, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor.

Set 10 years after the events of 2013’s Insidious 2, when Dalton and Josh’s memories were suppressed to prevent them from astral projecting their way into The Further, the plot is set to see major repercussions for the grown-up brothers and their parents.

Once again, the demons of the past will come back to haunt them. As per the official synopsis: “To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

As well as reprising his role as one of the lead protagonists in the film series from James Wan and Leigh Whannell, Wilson is also at the helm of Insidious 5, marking his directorial debut.

Teasing what to expect in an interview with Digital Spy, Wilson explained: “We rarely get the opportunity to come back 10 years later, especially if you think about the lore of Insidious and this family, specifically me and Ty, [with] our characters being hypnotized, what does that do to a family after 10 years?

“Watching Dalton go to college and what does that do? Watching a young man go to college and all the new experiences and feeling like an outsider trying to fit in. He’s got this ability that he doesn’t even know that he has of being an astral projector and traveller.

“After so long, are we still hypnotised? Is there still that trance? What does that do to your life? What does that do to your marriage? And then what does that do for a father and son relationship?”

These are all questions that are set to be answered in Insidious The Red Door, which drops in theaters on July 7, 2023. You can read more about the movie here, and check out our other horror coverage here.