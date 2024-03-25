How to watch Adrift — is it streaming?

Adrift, a 2018 survival drama starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley, has racked up millions of views on TikTok — here’s how to watch it and if it’s on Netflix or streaming.

New movies go viral on TikTok all the time; after all, Netflix sees it as one of its biggest competitors, with Americans estimated to spend more than four billion minutes each day on the platform.

That said, they’re often not particularly feel-good. Between the likes of Special Day, Rust Creek, or Mama Agnes, horror movies are a firm favorite of TikTokers.

In the case of Adrift, it isn’t a horror — but it isn’t a relaxing watch, following the true story of Tami (Woodley) and Richard (Sam Claflin), a couple left stranded in the Pacific Ocean after a hurricane.

Where to watch Adrift

Adrift is available to stream on Hulu now. It isn’t on Netflix at the time of writing.

You can also stream it via Showtime as part of your Apple TV+ subscription, or buy or rent it digitally on Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms.

The official synopsis for the movie, which has a 69% Rotten Tomatoes score, reads: “Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp couldn’t anticipate that they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope of rescue, Tami must now find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.”

